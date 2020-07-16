Cuttack: A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid19 patients, the plasma therapy began in the State from today.

According to Odisha government’s technical adviser on Covid-19 Jayant Panda, the first plasma therapy has been done at Ashwini COVID Hospital. It has been administered on 48-year-old critically-ill corona patient.

Panda further said that blood plasma has been collected from four donors at SCB Medical College and Hospital, informs.