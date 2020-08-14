Cuttack: Plasma collection at Cuttack based SCB Medical College and Hospital touched the 100-mark on Friday. This was informed by Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Health Department in a Twitter post said that the SCB Team of Plasma Therapy achieved the 100 procedures that is donations from 100 COVID cured patients.

This apart, the Health Department also congratulated the team and said, “Heartiest Congratulations to the SCB Team of Plasma Therapy for achieving 100 procedures i.e. donations from 100 COVID cured patients. Special thanks to Dr Smita Mohapatra, Nodal Officer for this commendable work. Best Wishes to the team on the eve of Independence Day.”

Heartiest Congratulations to the SCB Team of Plasma Therapy for achieving 100 procedures i.e. donations from 100 COVID cured patients. Special thanks to Dr Smita Mohapatra, Nodal Officer for this commendable work. Best Wishes to the team on the eve of Independence Day. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) August 14, 2020

The Plasma collection at SCB had begun on July 16, 2020 a day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid19 patients.

Meanwhile, 1305 coronavirus patients recovered today taking the total recovered cases of the State to 39205. As many as 54,630 people are diagnosed with the deadly virus till now while 324 have died due to coronavirus.