Planning to buy land in Bhubaneswar, beware of organized land fraud

Bhubaneswar: In case you are planning to buy land in Bhubaneswar beware, you could be entering into a trap of organized land fraud, warns EOW.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested two fraudsters namely Antaryami Senapati ( a Moharir/Advocate-Clerk by profession), the head of the organized land fraud, and his associate Ananta Kumar Pradhan from Bhubaneswar in EOW Case.

The racket involves illegal sale/purchase of the land by forged documentation and impersonation of the real owners. After the fraudulent sale of the land in favour of the persons of their interest, the accused persons were going to sell it again to other parties.

They were produced before the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar. The case was registered basing on the allegation of Lipika Das that she is the bonafide owner of the land bearing Plot No.185, Revenue Plot No.334, Revenue Khata No.295 in Phase-II of Vasanta Vihar at Malipada Mouza, and the ROR stands in her name.

But somebody impersonating her as Lipika Das before the Sub Registrar, Khandagiri, has managed to sell away her above said plot to one Haladhar Dash by executing a fraudulent Sale Deed without her knowledge.

In pursuance of a well hatched criminal conspiracy between the arrested accused Antaryami Senapati and his associates had fraudulently made the fake sale deed by impersonating the real owner and arranging the fake identifying witnesses.

In order to materialize their plan, they manufactured the false documents. So far eight such land selling frauds have already come to notice:

They also made one Gitanjali Mohapatra of Erancha and her husband Brajkishore Senapati (Working in CRPF) to purchase two plots standing respectively in the name of Sabita Sahoo of Hinjilikatu and Anil Chanrda Pattnayak of Bhanjanagar by preparing fake sale deed by using forged documents and impersonating the real land owners, and misappropriated

the consideration amount of Rs.18 lakhs towards purchase of the plots. In this connection, Badagada PS case has been registered. They also defrauded one Ajaya Kumar Senapati (working with Indian Army) by fraudulently selling 2600 sq.ft. of land by impersonating the actual land owner Sarat Kumar Sanabada and making the false sale deed by forged documentation. They also made the fraudulent transfer of the land standing in the name of one Satyabhama Das of Dimiri, Govindapur, in favour of Damayanti Das, wife of accused Haladhar Dash by making forged sale deed and impersonating the real owner Satyabhama Das. Apart from the above said plot, three other plots of Satyabhama Das have also fraudulently been sold out in favour of three other fake purchasers by creating forged documents/sale deeds and impersonating the real owner by this racket.

This gang is involved in many other such cases which are being scrutinized by EOW and action would be initiated in all such cases.

“Whoever has approached Antrayami Senpati or Haldhar Das in connection with land purchase or selling please contact our investigating officer as it is possible that they might have been duped,” warned the EOW.

It is also emphasized that Aadhar card must be verified whenever suspicion arises. It can easily be done by following methods:

1. Age Band, Gender, State and the last 3 digits of mobile of an Aadhaar holder can be verified by visiting https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar .All that a person needs to do is enter the Aadhaar number.

2. A QR code is put on every Aadhaar card. This QR code comprises the Aadhaar number holder’s name, gender, date of birth, and address, as well as a photograph.

The QR code can be read using the Adhaar QR scanner app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store.