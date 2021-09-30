Pipili ByPolls: BJD Candidate Rudra Maharathy And Family Cast Their Votes

Pipili: The voting for the by-poll to Pipili Assembly constituency in Puri district began at 7 am today amid strict security and following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The BJD candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy, his mother Paratibha Maharathy, his sister Pallavi Maharathy and brother-in-law Ardhendu Das cast their respective votes.

They cast their votes at the Panidola UP School in their paternal village. In a brief interaction with the press, he encouraged and coaxed everyone to cast their votes and exercise their rights to universal franchise.

It is noteworthy that, the by poll to Pipili was required following the sudden death of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020.

Initially, the by-election was scheduled to be held on April 17. However, it was postponed following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

The voting process began at 348 booths which have been divided into 4 zones and it is slated to continue till 6 pm. There are 10 candidates are in the fray for by-election.