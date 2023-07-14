Pipili: Accused of 4-year-old girl rape case sentenced to jail for 10 years

Puri: The Puri district Sessions Judge Amiya Ranjan Jena pronounced the accused of a four-year-old girl case guilty on Friday. The court sentenced the accused, Loknath Mahapatra, to a 10-year term of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

According to sources, the incident took place in 2017. During the court proceedings, nine witnesses testified against the accused, substantiating the charges brought against him. Based on their statements, the judge deemed Loknath Mahapatra guilty and imposed the aforementioned punishment, including a two-month extension for failure to pay the fine.

The verdict delivered by the court has been hailed as a decisive step towards ensuring justice for the young victim. The public prosecutor in the Pipli police case, Satya Narayan Tripathi, expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, highlighting the significance of the punishment imposed on the accused.

The court’s decision has sparked a sense of relief and faith in the legal system among the locals as well. The government lawyer, Mr. Tripathi, stated that the court’s verdict would serve as a deterrent for potential offenders and send a strong message regarding the severity of such crimes.