Pipeline explosion leaves 2 killed in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Nayagarh: In a shocking incident, two workers were killed while three others were critically injured following a pipeline explosion at Sunalati under Itamati police station in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

The deceased workers were identified as Sone and Bijay Ganguly from Maharashtra.

Sone and Bijay Ganguly along with many others were engaged in laying gas pipelines of GAIL India Ltd. However, the pipelines exploded while they were cleaning it with the help of a compressor.

The impact of the explosion was so much that two workers were pressed under the compressor and three others were thrown to a distance.

Soon, all the five injured persons were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Nayagarh in a critical condition. Unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their injuries while three others are still undergoing treatment.

A team of cops from the Itamati police station reached the spot after getting information and initiated an investigation.