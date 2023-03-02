Pintu Nanda’s body reaches Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar this evening. His body was brought from Hyderabad.

Several people including Pintu Nanda’s family, friends and huge fans were seen at the airport. Some Ollywood actors also reached the spot and paid their tributes.

It is to be noted here that Pintu Nanda breathed his last late yesterday night while undergoing treatment at Hyderabad-based Yashoda Hospital. The actor was suffering from liver cirrhosis. He died at the age of 45.

According to reports, Pintu Nanda’s body will be kept at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) hospital. In the morning, it will be taken to his residence where people can pay their last respects.

Pintu Nanda’sl last rites will be performed at Swargadwar in Puri.

