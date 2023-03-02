Pintu Nanda, the late actor as we know

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood popular actor Pintu Nanda passed away on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 45 years old at the time of his death. The actor was suffering from a chronic illness like liver cirrhosis for several months. He was first sent to Delhi for treatment then got shifted to Hyderabad.

The actor received help from his fans and the Ollywood industry when he needed a huge amount of money for a liver transplant. However, he lost his life before he could go through the liver transplant.

Pintu Nanda Birthplace, date

Pintu Nanda was born on July 7, 1977 in Odisha village of Jagatsinghpur district. He was born to Ashok Kumar Nanda and mother Kantilata Nanda. He has two brothers and one sister. His elder brother Abhiram Nanda is a flute player. The actor completed his studies from S.K. Academy of Jagatsinghpur. He pursued higher education in Delhi. He survived by his wife and two sons.

He started his career in telefilms

The versatile actor has been active in the Ollywood cinema industry for many years. He was seen in the role of a protagonist, a co-star and sometimes as a comedian. He rose to fame after starring in the album song ‘Ae Goura’. When he came to the cinema screen, he sometimes made the orthodox audience laugh and sometimes cry. He was mainly seen representing a good character actor in the movies.

He started his movie career in telefilms. He started acting in small roles from the age of 17. At the age of 18, he first appeared in the film ‘Koili’ as the character Nanda in 1996. Some of his popular films include Wrong Number (2022), Prem Rutu Asila (2006), Dosti (2011), Haat Dhari Chalutha (2011) and Rumku Juma (2013).

He won the Best Comedian award for the film Wrong Number

Pintu Nanda won the hearts of the audience by acting in many films, albums and serials. Pintu’s performance in Byasakabi Fakir Mohan’s story ‘Randi Pua Ananta’, which was aired on Durdarshan, moved thousands of viewers. Later, he acted in more than 40 films including ‘Wrong Number’, And ‘Bahudibe Mo Jagabaliya’. He won the Best Actor Comedy Award for the film ‘Wrong Number’.

The most memorable role of his acting career was in the multilingual film ‘Jai Jagannath’ directed by Sabyasachi Mohapatra. This mythological film was released across India in various regional languages ​​including Odia and became a huge hit. The movie starred Sritam Das as Jagannath, Jyoti Mishra as Mahalakshmi and Pintu Nanda as Balaram.

He entertained many audiences by performing in the Odia album ‘Ee Gaura Ajikali Kan Kauchu’. For the past few days, Pintu Nanda used to visit the orphans during his spare time.