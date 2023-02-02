Pintu Nanda admitted at hospital yet again, Odisha Cine Artist Association members meet to help

Bhubaneswar: Famous Ollywood actor Pintu Nanda has been admitted to the hospital yet again. This is the second time that Nanda was admitted at the hospital in the last three days.

The actor who is suffering from liver-related ailments was earlier on Tuesday discharged from a private Hospital after undergoing treatment in a critical condition. The doctor advised him to go to Delhi for advanced treatment. However, he could not go to the National Capital City for treatment as he needed around 50 lakh rupees for the treatment.

Meanwhile, the members of the Odisha Cine Artist Association held a meeting to discuss to find out ways and means to help the ailing actor.

Apart from wishing Pintu Nanda a speedy recovery, the Odisha Cine Artist Association members decided to help him financially as per their capacity.

Anyone who wants to help the actor financially can send money to (his) the following account number: