Pinak Mishra assumes charge as Cuttack DCP

Bhubaneswar: The silver city Cuttack has got a new DCP. Pinak Mishra, IPS, assumed charge as the DCP of Cuttack Urban Police District (UPD) at the Commissionerate Police Headquarters on Monday in the presences of SK Priyadarsi, IPS, Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Umashankar Dash, IPS, Additional CP, and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

After taking charge as Cuttack DCP he thanked Government and Police Department for giving him charge of the cultural capital of the state.

Mishra said that he will focus on curbing of crime, fair and proper investigation as well as punishment for the culprits. He will also give priority to the festive season. He also said that he will give priority to the objectives of ‘Mo Sarkar’.

Besides, Mishra said that he will focus on traffic problems of the city. Also, economic crimes as well as cybercrimes will be in focus.

Mishra further said that he will also seek attention of upper hierarchy on appointment of police personnel in the Police Stations where more cops are needed.

He will also focus on restrictions on sale of adulterated food.

And for the criminals the new Cuttack DCP’s message was — Leave crime lest leave Cuttack.