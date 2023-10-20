PIL in Orissa High Court on prohibiting doctors from opening private clinics

Cuttack: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Orissa High Court on prohibiting government doctors from opening private clinics.

According to reports, a public interest litigation has been filed in the High Court against the doctors working in the government hospitals in the State of Odisha asking them to completely stop visiting the patients in the clinics or private hospitals.

A person named Narayan Chandra Jena from Cuttack filed a PIL in this regard in the Odisha High Court personally without a lawyer. He pointed out that the state government is paying good salaries to the doctors it hires. The state government is also working on the improvement of various hospitals.

But since government doctors do not practice in government hospitals, poor patients are suffering from huge problems. Many government doctors stay in government hospitals for short periods and go to their private clinics to see patients there.

There have been regular allegations of many doctors from government hospitals referring patients to private hospitals. Therefore, the petitioner has requested the High Court to bring strict rules to the state government to stop all this. In this case, the Chief Administrative Secretary, Health Secretary and Director of the Health Department have been implicated.

