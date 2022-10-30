Pihu missing case: Toddler’s mother receives postcard advising her to ask black magician for help

Jajpur: The mother of missing toddler named Pihu, has received a postcard that has advised her to seek help of black magicians in order to find her daughter.

The postcard has the name, addresses, and phone number of three black magicians in it. Apaprt from this postcard, she has also received another letter from the Home Department. The letter reportedly contains the order for the investigate of Pihu’s disappearance.

The arrival of the two letter had conflicted Pihu’s mother. Though the source of the postcard is not known yet, Pihu’s mother has alleged that it was given by the government.

She has question that if the government is suggesting her to take the help from a black magician to find her daughter them why the police and CBI are there.

Pihu had gone missing while playing outside her house at Madhusudanpur village under Binjharpur police limits two years back. The toddlers family had alleged that she was kidnapped.