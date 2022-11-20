Pictures of Puri Srimandir’s sanctum sanctorum go viral on social media

Puri: Pictures of the sanctum sanctorum of Puri Srimandir have gone viral on social media. The photos were uploaded by an individual named Akash Chowdhury on his Facebook account.

The pictures were uploaded on Akash’s Facebook page yesterday. However, after the pictures went massively viral, they were promptly deleted from the account.

Akash Chowdhury, who posted the pictures along with a caption in Bengali, deleted the same after devotees took screenshots of the post to point out the major lapse in security, and made the post viral.

According to experts, the pictures being uploaded onto social media indicates some major lacuna in the security system of the temple.

There is a three-tier security in the temple at present and devotees are allowed to enter only through the ‘Singha Dwara’, or the Lion’s door. Police personnel are posted at various places within the Srimandir.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the pictures of the interior areas of the Jagannath Temple have been shared over social media and gone viral. This has happened multiple times before this incident as well. This is despite the fact that entry of mobile phones, cameras, and other electronic items into the temple is strictly banned.

Pictures of the sanctum sanctorum, Anand Bajaar, and other places within the temple have gone viral before and police has always taken strict action regarding these incidents.