Picture of humanity of Balasore residents, flock to donate blood for accident victims

Balasore: Odisha experienced the biggest train accident of the century. On Friday evening, over 8-10 bogies of Coromondel Express train derailed after colliding with goods train near Bahanaga of Odisha’s Balasore district. Due to the accident, over 233 people lost their lives and 900 got injured.

In such a situation, the residents of Balasore have shown a great view of humanity. Last night yesterday, hundreds of people reached Balasore District Headquarter Hospital to donate blood to the victims of the train mishap.

The scene of the hospital was heart warming as numerous people reached out the hospitals so that they can help out the injured.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep concern over disaster Coromandel Express accident near Balasore said that saving lives of injured passengers is now top priority of the government. He visited the SRC Office on Friday evening and took stock of the situation.

Speaking to media persons the CM said that our first priority is to take injured persons to hospitals and save their lives. He will visit the accident site today morning and review the situation on spot.

While over 233 people were killed, more than 900 people were injured due to the train accident in Odisha.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced compensation for the kin of the victims. “Ex-gratia compensation of 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries,” he said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with several others expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives and property following the train accident in Odisha.