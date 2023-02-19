Pickup van and bike collision leaves two dead in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, at least two persons were killed in a collision between a pickup van and a bike in Odisha’s Rayagada district this afternoon.

Manoj Benia and Bulu Benia of Kalahandi district were killed after their bike collided head-on with a pickup van near JP Pada Bridge under Chandili police station of Rayagada district, said sources.

Chandili Police Station reached the spot after getting information about the accident and started an investigation into the accident, added the sources.

Apart from sending the bodies of Manoj and Bulu to the hospital for postmortem, the cops are said to have informed the family members of the deceased bikers about their deaths.