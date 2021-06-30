Pick-up van overturns in Kalahandi, over 10 seriously injured

Bhawanipatna: Over 10 persons sustained serious injuries as the pick-up van in which they were travelling overturned between Karlapat and Purunagumma in Kalahandi district on Wednesday.

A group of people, who are said to be residents of Chancher village in Kesinga block had reportedly gone to Karlapat Tikrapada in the vehicle to attend an engagement ceremony. However, the vehicle turned turtle after skidding off the road at Purunagumma when they were returning back to Chancher.

The accident occurred allegedly because the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

There were 20 people in the vehicle when the road mishap took place but 10 people sustained critical injuries. They have been admitted at the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

On the other hand, the driver of the vehicle went absconding soon after the accident.

Police said to have started an investigation into the matter.