Pick-Up Van Overturns In Ganjam District Of Odisha, 20 Injured

Ganjam: In an unfortunate incident, as many as 20 people sustained critical injuries after a pick-up van overturned near Bankeswari ghat under Digaphandi block in Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, all of them were travelling to Bankeswari temple for darshan from Lanjia village. The pick-up van overturned after the driver lost balance on the wheels that lead to the mishap in which 20 people, including women and children, sustained injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Ganjam for immediate medical treatment.

On getting the information, the tehsildar along with the local police arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

