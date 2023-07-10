Pick up vans burnt in Jharsuguda district of Odisha!

Jharsuguda: In an act of violence, as many as three pick-up vans were set on fire in  Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Monday, said reliable reports.

The incident has taken place in Deopali village of Machida panchayat under Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district in Odisha.

Reports say that, suspecting that the three pick-up vans had come for cattle driving, local people burnt down the pick-up vans.

According to reliable reports, on Sunday night some people chased three pick-up vans that they had thought that had come to drive cattle.

Finally to save their lives, the pick-up van drivers left the pick-up vans in a farm lands or agricultural fields land and ran away.

After that, some people set the pickup van on fire. The Lakhanpur police have reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

