Physiology professor arrested for duping people impersonating as Vigilance SP

Bhubaneswar: A physiology professor was arrested by the Cyber police for allegedly duping people impersonating as Vigilance SP in Puri.

The accused professor has been identified as Manoj Kumar Majhi, a native of Krushnaprasad in Puri.

Reports say, the professor has duped one contractor Manoj Choudhury and have asked him to pay a security amount to get listed in the Vigilance panel work list. Choudhury intially paid him a sum amount of Rs 5 lakh and later paid Rs 2.60 lakh to the professor.

Later, when he found he was a fraud, he contacted the Cyber police and informed them about the incident. The police then found all evidence and arrested him from Krushna Prasad in Puri.