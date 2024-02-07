Physics lecturer arrested for ‘molesting’ student in Odisha’s Sambalpur!

Sambalpur: In a recent incident, a lecturer was arrested on account of sexually harassing a student. The incident was reported from Naktideul +2 college in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, said reliable reports in this regard.

The accused has been identified as Sanjib Kumar Dash, Physics professor of the college.

As per allegations, the accused misbehaved with the girl on December 23, during the annual event of the college. As per reports, he asked three girls to clean the Physics laboratory. When two of them went to throw the garbage out, the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately.

Allegedly, the lecturer continued to “molest” the teen girl on later days as well.

The viction took her ordeal to her family members who filed a complaint at the Naktideula police station on Monday. The case was registered and the lecturer was arrested on Tuesday. He was arrested under Sections 341 and 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 10 of the POSCO Act.

The accused, Sanjib Kumar Dash, was sent to jail upon the denial of his bail.

In another incident that unfolded in Sambalpur district of Odisha, a teacher was detained for sexually abusing a girl student. The incident dates back to November 2023.

As per reports from reliable sources, the student had accused the teacher of sexual harassment. The incident was reported from a school in Panchagachia under Bareipali police station limits in Sambalpur.

After a case was registered in the police station on the charge of sexual harassment of a student, the police initiated a probe into the matter. The English teacher who allegedly harassed the student has been identified as Arun Joshi. He was interrogated by the police in this case, and later detained.