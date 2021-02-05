Physical Torture At Bhubaneswar Divyang Training Centre: Prime Accused Detained

By IANS
Divyang Training Centre

Bhubaneswar: The Airport police on Friday detained Suresh Behera, the secretary of the All Odisha Orthopedically Handicapped Welfare Association, who is said to be the prime accused in the case of mental and physical torture of differently-abled girl of the training centre in Palaspalli area of Bhubaneswar.

The matter came to the fore after a video of Suresh torturing and harassing the disabled girl went viral on social media.

It should be noted here that the Airport police had earlier arrested Suresh’s associate Madhumanjari Dhal on February 1 for allegedly trying to seduce a minor.

Both Suresh and Madhumanjari were absconding for about two months after the video of them torturing the girl went viral on social media platforms.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

