Physical classes for Class IX to resume from August 16 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The physical classes for the students of Class IX in the schools of Odisha has reportedly been scheduled to resume from August 16. The School and Mass Education Department issued a letter in this regard today.

The classes will be conducted from 9 am in the morning to 12.30 pm. The classes will not be taken on Sundays and on general holidays.

Attendance of the students to attend the physical class is not mandatory. If the parents of the students wish, they can either send their ward to the school for physical classes or they can ask to attend online classes from home.

During the class Covid guidelines will be followed in the school.