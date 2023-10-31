Phulbani Vigilance Special Judge convicts ex-In-charge Area Manager of Boudh MARKFED

Boudh: Bhuban Mohan Dash, ex-In-charge Area Manager, MARKFED, Boudh (dismissed from service), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge Vigilance Phulbani TR No.20/2013 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act,1988/409 IPC for misappropriation of Rs 9.66 Lakh in respect of procurement of Niger & Turmeric seeds, was convicted by the Phulbani Vigilance Special Judge.

The Special Judge also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and payment of fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) PC Act,1988. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Further, the convict Bhuban Mohan Dash was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence. Detailed report follows.