[Photos] Chariot construction work underway perfectly at Ratha Khala in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: The construction work of the three chariots for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Mata Subhadra is going on perfectly as well as timely in Ratha yard in Puri of Odisha. While the world famous Rath Yatra will be held next month the Snana Purnima will take place in the Srimandira premises on June 24 without devotees in the wake of Covid 19 pandemic.

In the meanwhile here is the report from the Ratha Khala on the status of the three chariots:

In the Ratha Khala, the work of nailing of the Pancha Danda and fitting of the Garagara, have been accomplished. Two potala parenis, 7 numbers of Jokhas and one chara parichha for each of the chariots have been carved. This apart 4 potala khambis for prathama bhuin, 2 each sals and 7 numbers of Jokhas have been made.

Here are a few beautiful photographs showing construction of the chariots by Viswakarmas at the Ratha Khala in Puri: