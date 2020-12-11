Bhubaneswar: The audience is going to witness a beautiful music video ‘Pheriaa’ by Shubham Music on the eve of this New Year. The launching ceremony of this music video has been held today at Hotel Arya Palace.

The music video features melodious voice of popular singer Antara Chakrabarty. New generation singer Sushant Mohanty has also contributed his voice to the music track.

Kashyap is the lyricist as well as the director of the music video. Famous cameraman, Biswanath Pattnayak from Bombay has beautifully directed the music video along with Kashyap.

Sambhav Maan Singh and Kuki play the role of lead actors in the music video.

Former Police Commissioner Of Mumbai Arup Pattnaik, renowned sound engineer of bollywood Subas Sahu, General Secretary of Bombay Odia Federation Dr. Surendra Mahapatra, lead actor Sambhav Maan Singh, sponsor of Shubham Music Pradeep Sahu, actress Rameshwari Rao, film sponsor Ashutosh Mahapatra, director Biswanath Pattnaik, lead singers Antara Chakrabarty along with Sushant Mohanty and creative head Pranay Jethi were present at the music video launch programme.