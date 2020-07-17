Deogarh: In a tragic incident, a 23-year old pharmacy student died after falling into Pradhanpat Waterfall while taking a selfie yesterday. His body was recovered from the water-fall this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Prasad, a Pharmacy student, son of a well-known business-man in Deogarh Late Krishna Prasad.

As per reports, Shubham visited the waterfall yesterday in the morning. He also made a video-call to his friend to show him the beauty of the water-fall. Unfortunately, he lost his balance and slipped into the water and drowned while trying to take a selfie.

His family members searched him all day and today this morning, Shubham’s body was found floating in the water. His family members informed the police.

Later, on being informed the police reached the spot and recovered the body with the help of the fire-fighting team.

The Model police have registered a case and have started probe into the matter.