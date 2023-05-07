Pharmacist who clicked photos with President’s helicopter suspended

Bhubaneswar: The pharmacist who clicked photos with the helicopter of President Draupadi Murmu has been reportedly suspended from his job.

The pharmacist, who has been identified as Yashwant Behera and is posted at Jamukeswar Community Health Centre (CHC), was in the special health team of the President during her visit to Mayurbhanj district. However, Behera took pictures along with the air force helicopter engaged for the President’s official visit and stationed at a helipad near Jashipur. Later, he posted them on social media platform.

The incident had raised eyebrow over the security arrangement during President Murmu’s three-day visit to her home district Mayurbhanj.

Soon, Behera, who said that he wanted to keep the photo as a memory of the President’s visit to Mayurbhanj, deleted the photos from his Facebook account after the security breach of the President was condemned by people of different walks of life.

During her visit, Murmu attended several programs including the 12th Convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University (MSCBU) on Saturday. However, she had to deliver her speech in complete darkness due to sudden power outage. The entire auditorium went into darkness for around 9 minutes when President Murmu started delivering her speech.

The I&PR department of the State government later regretted the inconvenience caused conforming that “From 11.56 am to 12.05 pm, power tripped and the whole auditorium was in dark.”

Meanwhile, MSCBU Vice Chancellor Santosh Kumar Tripathy on Sunday said that the possibility of conspiracy cannot be ruled out.

