Pharmacist disengaged from duty as COVID patient dies unattended in Dhenkanal DHH

Dhenkanal: A day after a Covid-19 patient allegedly died unattended in the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Dhenkanal, Odisha, a contractual pharmacist of the the DHH was on Wednesday was put- off the duty.

The CDMO today disengaged Subhashree Sahu, a contractual pharmacist of the the DHH, from the duty after the death case triggered a huge public outcry in the district.

Accoring to reports, one Sushant Prusty of Nadhera village under Odapada block in the distrct along with his wife Anupama visited the the DHH yesterday as he was not keeping well for past few days. He was asked to undergo COVID test at the hospital.

When Sushant came to know that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he collapsed on the veranda. His wife cried for help from hospital staff and pumped his heart desperately to resuscitate him.

However, no hospital staff or security personnel came to her aid.

It is believed that Sushant was unable to bear the shock of having been infected with coronavirus which could have triggered a heart attack.

The matter came to light after video of the woman pumping his husband’s chest at the hospital verandah went viral yesterday.