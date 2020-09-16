Dhenkanal Covid cases

Pharmacist disengaged from duty as COVID patient dies unattended in Dhenkanal DHH

By KalingaTV Bureau

Dhenkanal:  A day after a Covid-19 patient allegedly died unattended in the premises of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Dhenkanal, Odisha, a contractual pharmacist of the the DHH was on Wednesday was put- off the duty.

The CDMO today disengaged Subhashree Sahu, a contractual pharmacist of the the DHH, from the duty after the death case triggered a huge public outcry in the district.

Accoring to reports, one Sushant Prusty of Nadhera village under Odapada block in the distrct along with his wife Anupama visited the the DHH yesterday as he was not keeping well for past few days. He was asked to undergo COVID test at the hospital.

Related News

Odisha CM unhappy over Covid-19 enforcement activities in…

Odisha records highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries at…

Met Dept predicts three days of heavy rain in Odisha from…

Bike, Scooty Collide Head On In Odisha’s Boudh, 2 Dead

When Sushant came to know that he had tested positive for COVID-19, he collapsed on the veranda. His wife cried for help from hospital staff and pumped his heart desperately to resuscitate him.

However, no hospital staff or security personnel came to her aid.

It is believed that Sushant was unable to bear the shock of having been infected with coronavirus which could have triggered a heart attack.

The matter came to light after video of the woman pumping his husband’s chest at the hospital verandah went viral yesterday.

You might also like
State

PF Money Can Be Withdrawn Easily If These 5 Mistakes Are Not Done

State

Be careful! Your Aadhaar card can be fake, check this while sitting at home

State

Cuttack city sees 248 new Covid-19 cases including 149 local contact cases

State

Do you know you can read deleted WhatsApp messages? Here’s how

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7