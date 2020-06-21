PGCIL job alert: Apply soon for 60 apprentice posts in Odisha

If you are in search of job in Odisha amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis you can apply online for several posts as Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring candidates for apprenticeship in Odisha Projects. The PGCIL is a Maharatna Company under Ministry of Power, Government of India.

The interested and eligible candidate can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on or before 8 July, 2020.

Here are some details about the jobs:

Name and number of the posts:

Graduate Electrical: 20 Posts Diploma Civil: 11 Posts ITI Electrical: 6 Posts Graduate Civil: 6 Posts Assistant (HR): 5 Posts Executive (HR): 2 Posts Diploma Electrical: 2 Posts

Stipend:

Rs 15,000 will be given to Graduate in Electrical Engineering, Graduate in Civil Engineering, Executive (Human Resource) Rs 12,000 will be provided to Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Diploma in Civil, Assistant (Human Resource) ITI Electrical will be given Rs 11,000/-

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Electrical Engineering – Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering Graduate Civil Engineering – Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering Diploma Electrical Engineering – Diploma in Electrical Engineering Diploma Civil Engineering – Diploma in Civil Engineering ITI Electrical – ITI in Electrical

How to apply for jobs

The eligible and interested candidates can visit the official website http://www.powergridindia.com/ to apply.

They also can click here to see the notification for the job.

Important Dates

Last date for submitting application is July 8, 2020.