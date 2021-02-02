PG First Year, Pre-Final Year UG Classes In Odisha To Resume From Feb 10

Bhubaneswar: Pre-final year classes and PG first year classes in off-line mode to resume in Odisha from February 10 informed the Higher Education Minister, Arun Sahoo on Tuesday.

The minister further added that all the Covid protocols will be strictly followed while conducting the classes.

1st year examination (semester) of PG first year shall be held from June 6 to June 19. The results will be declared by July 20.

Sahoo further informed that the third and fith semester examination of under graduation shall be held from April 19 to April 30. The results will be declared by May 31.