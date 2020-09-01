PG exams of Ravenshaw, Utkal University to be held online

Bhubaneswar: The Post Graduate (PG) and Under Graduate (UG) examinations of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack of Odisha will be held in between 15 September to 30 September, 2020. These exams will be held online in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, informed authorities.

The 4th semester of PG and the 6th semester of the UG examinations of the University will be held online.

Coming to Utkal University, the Post Graduate examinations will be held in online mode. About 3 thousand 5 hundred examinees will appear for the test for the final semester online.

However, the UG examinations, which are based on multiple choice questions, will be held on offline mode. As many as 50,170 examinees will appear for the final semester of the exam.

About 278 Colleges in 9 districts of the State come under the jurisdiction of Utkal University. However, students can appear at any College in these nine districts for the offline exam.

The examinations under Utkal University will be completed by September end, said Sarat Majhi, the Controller of exam.