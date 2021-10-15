Petrol,Diesel decreases in Bhubaneswar, Check the latest price

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar.

Today, the petrol price in Bhubaneswar has been recorded at ₹ 105.90 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at ₹ 102.22 per litre.

Similarly on Thursday, the petrol rate was recorded at ₹ 106.06 and the diesel rate was recorded at ₹ 102.33 in the smart city of Odisha. The cost of petrol and diesel rate have decreased in the last 24 hours.

All major cities of Odisha has registered petrol price above 100 and the rate of petrol in Malkangiri district has been recorded to be the highest in the state at Rs 111.65.

The petrol price in the capital cities like of India, New Delhi is at Rs 105.14 and diesel at Rs 93.87 per litre. The petrol rate in Kolkata has been recorded at Rs 105.76. The film city Mumbai has recorded the petrol price at 111.09 while Chennai has recorded the petrol rate at 102.50.

The other major cities like Chennai, Bangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur and other cities has also recorded the petrol price above Rs 100. The diesel price has also crossed Rs 100 mark in various cities.

The pause in rising petrol and diesel prices has brought much needed relief of consumers faced with unprecedented increase in auto fuel prices for the past one month that has taken retail rates to record high levels across the country.

Also Read: Gold price today in your city, Check the rates on Vijayadashami