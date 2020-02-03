petrol pump staff looted

Petrol pump staff robbed off Rs 1 lakh, cheque of Rs 30 lakh in Paradip

By KalingaTV Bureau

Paradip: Throwing an open challenge to police unidentified miscreants looted cash worth Rs 1 lakh along with a cheque of Rs 30 lakh from a filling station staff near crocodile park in Paradip town today.

As per the report, the victim identified as Akshay Pani was heading to a bank to deposit the cash along with a cheque in the filling station’s account at around 11 am when the loot took place. Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted Pani’s bike near crocodile park and snatched away the cash bag at the knifepoint. They drove away with the loot amount immediately.

Pani lodged a case with Paradip Police in connection with the case later in the day.

Police have launched a probe to trace the absconding looters.

