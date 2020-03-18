Petrol-pump staff attacked for allegedly protesting lewd comments on girl in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A group of miscreants have thrashed the staff of a petrol pump here in Odisha allegedly for objecting to lewd comments on a young girl.

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Kalpana square late last night following a heated argument between the accused and the petrol pump employees.

The incident was caught in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

A case has been registered against the group of boys who were involved in attacking the staff, police said.