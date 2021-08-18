Petrol price continues to remain constant for third consecutive day in Bhubaneswar, Check fuel rates

Bhubaneswar: The petrol price has remained constant for the third consecutive day while the diesel price has decreased marginally in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The diesel rate has decreased by 22 paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 97.73 per litre in the smart city.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday also, the petrol was recorded at the same rate as of today in the temple city in Bhubaneswar whereas the diesel price was recorded at Rs 97.95.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have been record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.85 per litre today.

On the other hand Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Nuapada and Rayagada districts continues to record diesel prices above Rs 100.

