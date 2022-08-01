Petrol found in Puri district: Exploration to begin soon as 37 landowners given compensation

Puri: The exploration of oil and natural gas in Gop block of Odisha’s Puri district is likely to begin soon as the Oil India today paid a compensation of over Rs 10 crore to 37 landowners, whose land has been marked for oil exploration.

It is to be noted here that a research team of the Oil India had earlier found the presence of oil and natural gas in four blocks of the district including Gop, Kakatpur and Astaranga. The oil and natural gas were found with the help of satellite mapping.

However, after learning that the presence of a huge quantity of oil and natural gas on 8 acres in Kusupur gram panchayat and another patch of land in Chitra gram panchayat under Gop tehsil of the district, a ten-member team of Oil India met the landowners and gave away the compensation amount.

