Petrol Diesel Prices Rise For The 17th Consecutive Day In Odisha, Find Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked for the 17th consecutive day today. While petrol will cost Rs 80.32/litre and diesel will cost 77.59/litre in Bhubaneswar.

The price of petrol is increased by 13 paise a litre, diesel increased by 55 paise a litre in Bhubaneswar.

Rates have been increased across the country, but it varies from state to state depending on the value added tax (VAT).

Find the district-wise petrol and diesel rates in entire Odisha:

Petrol Rates in Odisha:

Diesel Rates In Odisha:

(Inputs From: goodreturns.com)