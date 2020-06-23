Petrol Diesel Prices Rise For The 17th Consecutive Day In Odisha, Find Details Here
Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked for the 17th consecutive day today. While petrol will cost Rs 80.32/litre and diesel will cost 77.59/litre in Bhubaneswar.
The price of petrol is increased by 13 paise a litre, diesel increased by 55 paise a litre in Bhubaneswar.
Rates have been increased across the country, but it varies from state to state depending on the value added tax (VAT).
Find the district-wise petrol and diesel rates in entire Odisha:
Petrol Rates in Odisha:
Diesel Rates In Odisha:
(Inputs From: goodreturns.com)