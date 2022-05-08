Petrol diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar on May 8

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices in the capital city Bhubaneswar remain unchanged on Sunday. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 112.39 per litre while the diesel rate has been recorded at Rs 102.14 per litre today.

Earlier on Friday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs Rs 112.50 per litre while the diesel cost was recorded at Rs 102.24 per litre.

Meanwhile, the petrol and diesel rates have remained constant in Cuttack. The rates are recorded at Rs 112.85 and Rs 102.58 respectively.

Odisha’s Malkangiri has recorded the highest fuel price. The petrol rates are Rs. 118.23 while the diesel rates are Rs 107.78.

The petrol prices in major cities of India like Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been recorded at Rs 110.86, Rs 115.12, and Rs 120.51 respectively. The diesel price, on the other hand, is recorded at Rs 101.03 in Chennai, Rs 99.83 in Kolkata, and in Mumbai, the rates are at Rs 104.77.

The cost of petrol in the national capital, Delhi is recorded at Rs 105.41 per litre while diesel is at Rs 96.67 per litre.