Petrol Diesel Prices In Odisha Today, Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged today. While petrol will cost Rs. 81.13/- per litre and diesel will be available for Rs. 78.81/- per litre in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The price of petrol and diesel have been increasing almost everyday in Bhubaneswar.

The fuel prices have been increased across the country, but it varies from state to state depending on the value-added tax (VAT).

The petrol and diesel prices across metros in the country are as follows:

