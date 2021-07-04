Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again, Check rates

Bhubaneswar: Rise in fuel prices have taken a toll on the common man’s monthly finances. There has been slight increase in the petrol price in the capital city of Odisha, while the diesel has also slightly increased.

Accordingly, the price of the petrol on Sunday has recorded Rs 100. 67 per litre while the cost of the diesel has been recorded at Rs 99.95 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

On Saturday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 100.01 per litre while the cost of diesel has been recorded at Rs 97.25 per litre in the capital city of Odisha.

It is to be noted that, the petrol price has remained above the grim mark of Rs 100 per litre in all districts of Odisha. Today also Malkangiri has continued to record the highest petrol price per litre at Rs 105.37.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Check diesel price in major cities of India: