petrol diesel price in bhubaneswar
Image Credit: Outlook India

Petrol and diesel rates remain constant in Bhubaneswar today

By WCE 6 58 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Sunday and were recorded at Rs 103.19 and Rs 94.76, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.56 and Rs 95.12, respectively. In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol is now Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively.

The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Water Level Of Baitarani Crosses Danger Mark, Warning Issued

State

Odisha Floods: 2 Bodies Recovered From Car Swept Away In Sambalpur

State

Odisha Floods: 4 Die In Separate Wall Collapse Incidents

Business

Gold rate in India remains same for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.