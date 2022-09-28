petrol diesel price today
Image Credit: Mathrubhumi English

Petrol and diesel prices slightly increase in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel slightly increase in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.60 and Rs 95.15, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased at Rs 103.58 and Rs 95.13, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 109.20 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.56 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
Nation

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan duped of Rs 3.25 crore, files police complaint

State

Odisha Investors’ Meet to be held today in Bengaluru

State

Cuttack: 2 killed in elephant attack, administration warns people

Business

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 60 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.