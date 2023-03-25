Petrol and diesel prices slightly decreases in Bhubaneswar today

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

On March 25, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.75 in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel slightly decreases in Bhubaneswar on March 25, 2023. On Saturday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.18 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.75 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack also slightly decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.82 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

