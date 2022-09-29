petrol diesel price today
File Photo

Petrol and diesel prices slightly decrease in Bhubaneswar on Thursday

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel slightly decrease in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Thursady. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.o5 and Rs 94.62, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased at Rs 103.80 and Rs 95.34, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.91 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.28 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Rainfall expected from October 1, yellow warning issued in several districts

State

Last rites of former MP Jayanti Patnaik to be held in Puri

Business

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 30 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

Jayanti Patnaik, former Lok Sabha MP & wife of ex-CM Janaki Ballav Patnaik…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.