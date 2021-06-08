Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
(Photo IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel have seen minor changes in capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. The cost of petrol and diesel has increased today.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.34 per litre.

While Monday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 95.22 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.03 per litre in the capital city.

While the petrol price has increased by 27 paise per litre, the diesel price has increased by 31 paise per litre.

Check petrol price in some cities across India:

Picture Credit: Goodreturns

Check diesel price in some cities across India:

Picture Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
Nation

Mock Oxygen Exercise Causes Several COVID-19 Patients’ Death In A Private…

State

Herd Of 10 Elephants Enter Keonjhar District Of Odisha, Panic Grips Labourers

State

Odisha Records The Highest Ever COVID-19 Deaths Till Now

State

Odisha Youth Hacked To Death In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.