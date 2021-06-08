Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Rates Here

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel have seen minor changes in capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. The cost of petrol and diesel has increased today.

On Tuesday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 95.49 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.34 per litre.

While Monday, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 95.22 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 93.03 per litre in the capital city.

While the petrol price has increased by 27 paise per litre, the diesel price has increased by 31 paise per litre.

Check petrol price in some cities across India:

Check diesel price in some cities across India: