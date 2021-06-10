Petrol and Diesel prices rise In Bhubaneswar on Thursday, check details here

Petrol. (Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The fuel prices has increased in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Thursday. The petrol price has increased by 17 paise per litre, the diesel price has also increased by 17 paise per litre in the last 24 hours.

Today, the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 96.30 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.23 per litre in the capital city.

While on Wednesday, the price of petrol is recorded at Rs 96.13 per litre while diesel price is recorded at Rs 94.06 per litre.

Check petrol price in major cities of India:

Picture Credit: GoodReturns

Check diesel price in major cities of India:

Picture Credit: GoodReturns
