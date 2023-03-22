Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar on March 22

On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.63 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.18 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

State
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
petrol diesel prices
Image Credit: Mathrubhumi English

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have increased in Bhubaneswar on March 22, 2023. On Wednesday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.63 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 95.18 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Cuttack have fallen today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.82 per litre.

Take a look

No darshan for devotees at Puri Jagannath Temple for 4 hours today

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Puri; To visit Srimandir today

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

KalingaTV Bureau 31370 news
You might also like
State

Man climbs atop hoarding to commit suicide in Bhubaneswar

State

Ex-BDO’s asset worth Rs 26.56 lakh confiscated in Odisha

State

MV checking: Malkangiri police collects Rs 3.38 lakh fine in just 3 hrs

State

Charge sheet in Naba Das murder case will be filed on time: Odisha CM

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7