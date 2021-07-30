Petrol and Diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar in last 24 hrs

By WCE 6
petrol price in bhubaneswar
Petrol. (Photo: IANS)

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel price has increase in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Friday. The cost of petrol has risen by 32 Paise and diesel rate has increased by 30 Paise in the last 24 hours.

Today, the petrol rate has been recorded at Rs 102.98 per litre while the diesel price is recorded at Rs 98.25 per litre in the temple city.

While on Thursday, the petrol price was also recorded at Rs 102.66 per litre while the diesel price was also recorded at Rs 97.95 per litre.

The petrol prices in all districts of Odisha have continued to record above Rs 100 for the last few months and Malkangiri continues to top the list with the highest petrol price at Rs 107.73 per litre.

Related News

Everyone eyes on Petrol and Diesel Price Hike, Have you ever…

Petrol and diesel prices fall in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel…

Petrol Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
petrol price
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
Diesel Prices in different cities of India are as follows:
diesel
Picture Credit: Goodreturns
You might also like
Business

Toyota to raise price of Innova Crysta, effective from August 1

State

Matric offline examination in Odisha begins today

State

66 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 recorded in Odisha

Nation

No dearth of funds for flood relief: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.