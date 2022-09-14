Petrol diesel price today
Representational Image (Credits: IANS)

Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar, Check updated rates

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have decreased in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The petrol and diesel price were recorded at Rs 103.11 and Rs 94.68, respectively.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.25, respectively.

In Malkangiri, the cost of petrol has been recorded the highest in the state and is now at Rs 108.92 per litre, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.29 per litre.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in India’s capital New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol in major cities of India has been recorded at Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 106.31 in Mumbai, respectively.

While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

You might also like
Business

Gold rate in India decreases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

State

BMC line department officials meet to streamline developmental activities

State

Odisha EOW arrests CA from Faridabad for masterminding IT refund scam

State

Forester from Kalahandi district under Vigilance net, arrested

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.