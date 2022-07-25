Petrol and diesel prices rise in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today

By WCE 6
petrol diesel price today
Image Credit: Newslaundry

Bhubaneswar: The petrol and diesel prices have hiked for the second day in capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar on Monday and are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.09, respectively.

The current prices for petrol and diesel in Silver City, Cuttack are recorded at Rs 103.54 and Rs 95.10, respectively. In Malkangiri, Odisha, the cost of petrol is now Rs 108.92 per liter, while the cost of diesel is Rs 100.30 per liter.

Likewise, the price of petrol and diesel in New Delhi was recorded at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62, respectively. The cost of petrol is Rs 102.63 in Chennai, Rs 106.03 in Kolkata, and Rs 111.35 in Mumbai, respectively. While the diesel rate in Mumbai is at Rs 94.27, Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, and Rs 94.24 in Chennai, respectively.

Also Read: Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate rises in Bhubaneswar

You might also like
Nation

ED takes Jailed Partha Chatterjee via air-ambulance to AIIMS Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Son’s Laptop Kills Mother In Cuttack! Details Inside

Nation

Droupadi Murmu Takes Oath As 15th President of India

State

2 Critical As Stove Blasts In Capital City Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.